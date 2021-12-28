Notification Settings

Police hunt for suspect after jewellery stolen in home burglary

By Nathan Rowe

Police have launched an appeal for information after a man smashed through a patio door during a burglary.

Police want to speak to this man
Police want to speak to this man

The incident saw jewellery, including an engagement ring, stolen from a home on Greenway Road in Bilston, Wolverhampton.

At around 11.45am on November 10, entry was gained to a property by force resulting in a patio door being smashed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to him after jewellery, including an engagement ring, was stolen from a home on Greenway Road, Bilston.

"A patio door was smashed during the #burglary."

Anyone with info is asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 20/1885842/21.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

