Police hunt for suspect after jewellery stolen in home burglary

#APPEAL | Do you know this man?



We want to speak to him after jewellery, including an engagement ring, was stolen from a home on Greenway Road, #Bilston.



A patio door was smashed during the #burglary at around 11.45am on 10 November.



Got info? 📞 101 quoting ref 20/1885842/21. pic.twitter.com/dZxpDgeWRx