Police hunt for suspect after jewellery stolen in home burglary

The incident saw jewellery, including an engagement ring, stolen from a home on Greenway Road in Bilston, Wolverhampton.
At around 11.45am on November 10, entry was gained to a property by force resulting in a patio door being smashed.
Anyone with info is asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 20/1885842/21.