Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man shot while sitting in car, police appeal for witnesses

By Thomas ParkesBloxwichCrimePublished: Last Updated:

An investigation has been launched after a a man was shot while sat in a car in a car park in Bloxwich on Bank Holiday Monday.

A man was taken to hospital after being shot in a car. Photo: SnapperSK
A man was taken to hospital after being shot in a car. Photo: SnapperSK

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident in the car park to the rear of Walker Road just after 8pm on December 27.

Police said the man was taken to hospital but has since been discharged – with the scene sealed off as forensics sweep the area.

A man was taken to hospital after being shot in a car. Photo: SnapperSK
A man was taken to hospital after being shot in a car. Photo: SnapperSK
A man was taken to hospital after being shot in a car. Photo: SnapperSK

A spokesman for the force said: "We sealed off the scene for a forensic search and are working to understand more about what has happened. Officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area to support the community.

"We understand incidents of this nature are shocking and we will thoroughly investigate all lines of inquiry.

"Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area – or has dash-cam or CCTV footage – is asked to call us on 101 or message us on Live Chat through our website and quote log 3466 of 27 December."

Information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Bloxwich
Walsall
Local Hubs
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News