WATCH: Drones join chase as police catch suspect wanted for 'threats to kill'

By Nathan RoweBirminghamCrimePublished:

Drone pilots guided police officers on foot as they chased and captured a fleeing man suspected of making threats to kill.

Drone footage of the chase

The force received a tip-off that a man wanted for threatening behaviour was at a property on Cobham Road, Bordesley Green, in Birmingham.

Officers attended the scene at around 1pm on Tuesday, where the man attempted to escape from the back of the property.

The 30-year-old climbed multiple fences to get onto a main road, eventually jumping over a gate, thinking he had escaped.

But unbeknown to him, drone pilots had been tracking his every move, and had communicated his whereabouts to officers on the ground, who intercepted him with support of the Dog Unit.

The man was arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of making threats to kill, threatening behaviour, and possession of a Class A drug.

A West Midlands Police Spokesman said: "We’d had a tip-off that man wanted for threatening behaviour was at a property on Cobham Road, Bordesley Green.

"Officers attended and the 30-year-old was arrested just before 1pm today.

"He remains in custody on suspicion of threats to kill, threatening behaviour, and possession of a Class A drug."

