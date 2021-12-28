WATCH: Drones join chase as police catch suspect wanted for 'threats to kill'

Drone footage of the chase

The force received a tip-off that a man wanted for threatening behaviour was at a property on Cobham Road, Bordesley Green, in Birmingham.

Officers attended the scene at around 1pm on Tuesday, where the man attempted to escape from the back of the property.

The 30-year-old climbed multiple fences to get onto a main road, eventually jumping over a gate, thinking he had escaped.

But unbeknown to him, drone pilots had been tracking his every move, and had communicated his whereabouts to officers on the ground, who intercepted him with support of the Dog Unit.

Great result today for @dronesWMP assisting @ResponseWMP in an arrest attempt for wanted male supported by @WMPDogs . Male ran from rear of house who was tracked by our drone pilots and guided officers on the ground to where he was hiding - one in custody.. pic.twitter.com/1LfcQCjsc1 — WMP Eye in the Sky (@dronesWMP) December 28, 2021

The man was arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of making threats to kill, threatening behaviour, and possession of a Class A drug.

