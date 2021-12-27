Police dog ends high speed pursuit which saw criminal drive on two wheels after stinger deployed

Police dog Foyle apprehends another criminal

The driver failed to stop for police in Worcester and tried to escape on the M5, officer were laying in wait with a stinger on junction four. However, the van dangerously ploughed ahead on two wheels all the way to Redditch.

The driver then tried to evade the police's clutches by escaping by foot but could not outrun the force's dogs who had been sent to the scene.

Worcestershire Operations Patrol Unit tweeted: "This van failed to stop in Worcester and was pursued up the M5. We stung the van at junction four however it continued on two tyres. The pursuit was eventually ended in Redditch with a box tactic. Driver detained after a short foot chase."

West Mercia Police Dogs tweeted: "Team two dogs on again-last one for us then we can celebrate the festive period! It’s been busy! Tonight within 5mins,we had a fail to stop, resulting in a vehicle seizure, for no insurance and ,no licence!

"Thanks to @OPUShropshire for tipping out and refreshing the old grey traffic cells."

West Mercia Police's star dog Foyle was lauded for apprehending another criminal.