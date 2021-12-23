Electronic goods stolen in spate of burglaries in Staffordshire town

Officers are urging residents to be on their guard following an increase in the number of reported burglaries in the Burntwood area in recent days.

Police were first called to a property near Chase Terrace at around 11.20pm on December 15 after the victim reported that a window at the rear of the property had been damaged and a remote control car along with other items were missing.

Then a further three burglaries were reported on December 20.

These included an address near Bridge Cross Road at around 10.20am when a householder described that a brick had been thrown at a window, however, nothing was taken from the premises.

Later the same day officers were called to a property off Boney Hay Road at about 9.15pm after cash and electrical items including two electronic tablets and a laptop were reported stolen.

Around an hour later officers were also called to attend an address off Hospital Road where a property window had also been damaged by a brick, but nothing was taken.

Detective Inspector Peter Goodwin, of Staffordshire Police, said: “We would like to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to tackle theft and burglary, especially at this time of year.

“I would like to remind everyone of the importance of making sure all windows and doors are locked, an anti-burglar alarm is fitted and active, and that all valuables are hidden from sight.”

Householders are being advised to install security cameras or a smart doorbell, ensure that keys to vehicles are kept in a secure location and not in plain-sight of criminals, ensure that sheds and garages are locked.

Observe cold callers who knock your door who may be scouting the property for a future burglary.