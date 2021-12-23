Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bogus Deliveroo driver steals PS5 and £6,000 worth of goods

By Nathan RoweWalsallCrimePublished:

Police have launched an appeal to find a man who posed as a delivery driver and stole £6,000 worth of goods.

Police want to speak to this man
Police want to speak to this man

The burglary took place on Trees Road, Walsall on December 15 and saw the man, holding a Deliveroo bag, smash a window to break into the house.

A PlayStation5 and goods worth £6,000 were taken from the property.

The man left the scene in a burgundy Ford Focus with the registration DF53 NMK at around midday.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "If you recognise him or have any information that could help, please get in touch via Live Chat on our website http://west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101."

Crime number 20/530023/21 should be referenced with any information on this incident.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News