Bogus Deliveroo driver steals PS5 and £6,000 worth of goods

Police want to speak to this man

The burglary took place on Trees Road, Walsall on December 15 and saw the man, holding a Deliveroo bag, smash a window to break into the house.

A PlayStation5 and goods worth £6,000 were taken from the property.

The man left the scene in a burgundy Ford Focus with the registration DF53 NMK at around midday.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "If you recognise him or have any information that could help, please get in touch via Live Chat on our website http://west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101."