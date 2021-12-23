Bogus Deliveroo driver steals PS5 and £6,000 worth of goods

The burglary took place on Trees Road, Walsall on December 15 and saw the man, holding a Deliveroo bag, smash a window to break into the house.
A PlayStation5 and goods worth £6,000 were taken from the property.
The man left the scene in a burgundy Ford Focus with the registration DF53 NMK at around midday.
A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "If you recognise him or have any information that could help, please get in touch via Live Chat on our website http://west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101."
Crime number 20/530023/21 should be referenced with any information on this incident.