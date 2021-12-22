Police search canal as man dies after being found injured in water

Police search Birmingham Main Line Canal near where a man died. Photo: SnapperSK

The man, aged in his 50s, was found in a critical condition in the Birmingham Main Line Canal on Tuesday evening.

A member of the public started CPR before paramedics arrived but the man could not be saved.

The incident happened near Ladywood Middleway, around half a mile down the canal from City Hospital and Dudley Road, at around 6.15pm.

West Midlands Police officers are investigating the man's death, with it not yet clear whether or not the circumstances were suspicious.

Police search Birmingham Main Line Canal near where a man died. Photo: SnapperSK

Four bikes were pulled from the water. Photo: SnapperSK

Specialist search teams were trawling the canal on Wednesday and pulled at least four bicycles out of the water.

Around 800 metres of the canal towpath was cordoned off from Rotton Park Street to St Vincent Street but paddleboarders and boats were allowed to travel along the water.

A spokesman for the force said: "He was seen at around 6:15pm at the junction of Ledsam Street and Ladywood Middleway.

"The man is aged in his 50s. His family have been informed.

"We’re investigating the circumstances of his death and a scene is currently in place."

Paddleboarders were allowed to travel pass the search teams. Photo: SnapperSK

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: “We sent multiple resources to the scene, including two ambulances, several paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

"On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition with bystander CPR already in progress.

Police search Birmingham Main Line Canal near where a man died. Photo: SnapperSK

"Staff took over and administered advanced life support to the patient at the scene. He was alerted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with treatment continuing en route.”