The plants were seized by police during a raid at an address on Crown Street in Smethwick on Tuesday evening.

Images show the door of the property was smashed open during the raid which saw approximately 200 plants seized

A spokesman for Smethwick Police said: "Today Smethwick WMP NHT and Cannabis Team WMP have executed a drugs warrant at an address in Smethwick & recovered £150,000 worth of cannabis now not destined for the streets."