Police investigate as fire tears through Cradley garage

By Nathan Rowe

Police are investigating a blaze which tore through a garage in the Black Country.

The aftermath of the fire in Cradley


The fire took place in the evening of December 20 with firefighters from Haden Cross Fire Station and Brierley Hill Fire Station in attendance.

Significant damage was caused with everything in the garage left torched.

A spokesman for Haden Cross Fire Station, said: " We attended a garage well alight in Cradley tonight.

"Unfortunately there was a lot of damage caused.

"West Midlands Police will be making investigations into the cause."

The police and fire services have been contacted for further information.









