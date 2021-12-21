Police investigate as fire tears through Cradley garage

The aftermath of the fire in Cradley

The fire took place in the evening of December 20 with firefighters from Haden Cross Fire Station and Brierley Hill Fire Station in attendance.

Significant damage was caused with everything in the garage left torched.

A spokesman for Haden Cross Fire Station, said: " We attended a garage well alight in Cradley tonight.

"Unfortunately there was a lot of damage caused.

"West Midlands Police will be making investigations into the cause."