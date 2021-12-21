Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fast food worker kicked and punched by irate customer after order error

By James VukmirovicBilstonCrimePublished:

An irate customer punched and kicked a fast food restaurant worker after an error was made with an order.

West Midlands Police are asking for help to identify this man. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police are asking for help to identify this man. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police is appealing to help find the person responsible for the attack, which happened on High Street in Bilston around 11pm on Tuesday, December 7.

Officers say a customer at the fast food restaurant punched and kicked a woman in her 20s after becoming angry over an error with an order.

The man is believed to be in his late 20s and was wearing a black Hoodrich beanie.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to trace this man after a fast food restaurant worker was assaulted in Bilston.

"A woman in her 20s was punched and kicked by a customer who became irate around an error with an order.

"It happened in High Street at around 11pm on 7 December and the suspect is believed to in his late 20s. He was wearing a black Hoodrich beanie.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat or by calling 101. Please quote 20/1921010/21."

Crime
News
Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News