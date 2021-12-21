Driver locked up after killing popular businesswoman on her retirement day

Stephen Price. Photo: West Midlands Police

Stephen Price has been given a nine-month jail term for causing the death of shop owner Jennifer Batty in Amblecote last year.

Price hit 59-year-old Mrs Batty at the junction of Brettell Lane and Audnam as she was walking her dog shortly before 7am on December 18.

Price, aged 38 and of Wombourne Road in Swindon, Dudley, was jailed for nine months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday. He was also banned from driving for two years.

He had previously pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Flowers were left in tribute after Jennifer Batty's death

Mrs Batty had run the well-known Totally Uniform shop in Kingswinford and died on the same day she was due to retire.

A statement from her family, released by West Midlands Police shortly after her death, said: "Jennifer was a much-loved wife, daughter, sister, auntie and successful local businesswoman.

"She was a devoted animal lover and was extremely well thought of in the community. The family are absolutely devastated and have asked that their privacy be respected at this very sad time."