Tipton man charged over homophobic glass bottle attack in Birmingham

Usman Murtza, from Tipton, is accused of carrying out an unprovoked attack on John-Paul Kesseler and another man as they walked together in Horse Fair in the early hours of October 10.

Mr Kesseler was hit in the face with a glass bottle, leaving him with a gash above one eye, before both men were struck with a wooden pole.

Murtza has been charged with two counts of assault, plus possessing an offensive weapon, and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on January 12.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "No-one should have to tolerate hate abuse or hate crimes.

"If you’ve been a victim then we’d urge you to contact us or a support agency so you can get help and we can investigate."

Galop is a national LGBT+ anti-abuse charity who support people who have suffered homophobia, transphobia and other forms of abuse with support available at galop.org.uk.