Tipton man charged over homophobic glass bottle attack in Birmingham

Usman Murtza, from Tipton, is accused of carrying out an unprovoked attack on John-Paul Kesseler and another man as they walked together in Horse Fair in the early hours of October 10.
Mr Kesseler was hit in the face with a glass bottle, leaving him with a gash above one eye, before both men were struck with a wooden pole.
Murtza has been charged with two counts of assault, plus possessing an offensive weapon, and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on January 12.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "No-one should have to tolerate hate abuse or hate crimes.
"If you’ve been a victim then we’d urge you to contact us or a support agency so you can get help and we can investigate."
Galop is a national LGBT+ anti-abuse charity who support people who have suffered homophobia, transphobia and other forms of abuse with support available at galop.org.uk.
Alternatively incidents can be reported to True Vision online at report-it.org.uk.