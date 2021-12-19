Former police officer quit before he could be sacked for unauthorised checks

James Allison admitted accessing West Midlands Police systems earlier this year and conducting unauthorised checks that were not relevant to his policing duties and not for a legitimate or policing purpose.

Chief Constable Sir David Thompson chaired the hearing last week after Allison resigned from the force on November 14.

Head of our Professional Standards Department, Chief Superintendent Sam Ridding said: “We have rigorous processes in place to protect information and we take misuse of our systems very seriously.