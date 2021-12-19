Notification Settings

Former police officer quit before he could be sacked for unauthorised checks

By Thomas Parkes

A former student officer who carried out unauthorised checks of police systems would have been dismissed had he not already resigned, a misconduct hearing was told.

James Allison admitted accessing West Midlands Police systems earlier this year and conducting unauthorised checks that were not relevant to his policing duties and not for a legitimate or policing purpose.

Chief Constable Sir David Thompson chaired the hearing last week after Allison resigned from the force on November 14.

Head of our Professional Standards Department, Chief Superintendent Sam Ridding said: “We have rigorous processes in place to protect information and we take misuse of our systems very seriously.

“Allison accessed unauthorised checks several times after being given management advice for an initial breach. There is no place in our force for this type of persistent disregard for policies.”









