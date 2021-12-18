Schoolchildren send thoughtful gifts to pensioner who had medals stolen in burglary

The students and PCSOs King and Garfield

The woman was left heartbroken after three men broke into her home and made off with Great War medals belonging to her late father.

Students from St Michael's Church of England School in Rowley Regis were shocked and upset when they heard of the incident.

The teenagers drew pictures, wrote letters of support and shared jokes, to show her that she wasn't alone.

They even made a 3D paper rose and bought her a box of chocolates.

In one of the letters, Zach and Paige wrote: "It is saddening to hear what happened to you and we hope that your father's medals will soon be reunited.

"We at St Michael's are sending love, prayers and hope for better days for you and your family.

"We hope you have a wonderful Christmas period."

The letters, jokes, pictures and the 3D paper rose

The stolen medals and photo of the woman's dad

As the woman's identity has been protected, the school asked Police Community Support Officers Steph King and Garfield Simpson to pass on their care package.

The officers described it as a 'pleasure' to pick up the gift from the students and said it shows that there are people who care.

Investigation are still ongoing into the crime that happened on Hilltop Road, Oldbury on November 13.

The heartless trio threatened the victim and demanded that she hand over her gold wedding band, engagement ring, an eternity ring with zirconia stones around the centre and another gold ring with a fish-like pattern.

A Queen Victoria ‘Goblet Florin’, a two shilling piece minted in 1800 and a five shilling piece made into a brooch were also stolen.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've checked CCTV, spoken to people in the area and are still waiting on some forensic results.

"Our aim remains to find the burglars and get the woman's property back.

"If you can help us bring the burglars to justice, message us on Live Chat via the tab on the right of your screen. Please quote investigation number 20/1478678/21.