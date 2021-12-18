Man put behind bars following series of offences

Arran Smith has been jailed for more than five years for a series of offences

Arran Smith was sentenced to 70 months imprisonment at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, December 16 for assault of a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm on two counts and breach of a non-molestation order on two counts.

Other charges included taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, criminal damage and use of a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance.

The 31-year-old from Worcester was also sentenced following three counts of domestic related assault and a breach of a suspended sentence.

Smith was due to appear at a court in the West Midlands for a domestic abuse offence against his ex-partner on Wednesday, October 27.

But at around 11am, Smith confronted the sister of his ex-partner, who was driving on Church Road in Shareshill, despite being due to appear in court.

He proceeded to smash the car window and punched her repeatedly whilst she was stuck in the vehicle.

He then left the scene and walked to an address, where he assaulted the mother of the victim.

He kicked her in the head and stamped on her face whilst she was on the floor.

He fled the property in a Volvo and later dialled 999 to inform police that he had committed two assaults, before being arrested by officers a short time after.

Detective Constable Stuart Maybury-Maiden, the officer in the case, said: "Arran is a very dangerous individual and this is a welcomed sentence for a horrible offence of domestic abuse.

"He has caused significant physical and emotional pain to the victims in this case and his actions must be punished accordingly.