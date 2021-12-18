Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager stabbed in 'isolated incident' in city centre

By James VukmirovicBirminghamCrimePublished:

A major part of a city centre was closed by police after a teenager was stabbed.

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Priory Queensway in Birmingham around 3.30pm after reports of violence involving a number of people.

It is believed that one was carrying a machete and a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with knife wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are viewing CCTV footage to find the people responsible, but have said they believe it to be an isolated incident.

The area around Priory Queensway was closed in both directions and traffic queued from Colmore Plaza to Old Square.

National Express bus services were diverted because of the incident and representatives from the company were stationed at Priory Queensway to redirect people waiting for their buses.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Birmingham city centre this afternoon.

"We were called to Priory Queensway just after 3.30pm to reports of violence involving a number of people.

"It’s believed one was carrying a machete, and a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with knife wounds which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Officers have already reviewed CCTV and are urgently trying to identify and arrest the suspects.

"At this stage, it's believed to be an isolated incident involving people who were known to each other with no wider threat to the public.

"We remain at the scene tonight while the investigation continues.

"Contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 2623."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for further information.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News