Teenager sentenced to life for knife fight murder of former friend

Cameron Cheshire

Cameron Cheshire fatally stabbed his 19-year-old former friend during a knife fight in Hamstead on March 7 this year.

From the start of the investigation, Cheshire lied to the Police, telling them that Mr Barry inflicted his own injury, that he was only defending himself, and only found his knife by chance after remembering someone he wasn’t prepared to name had left one in the street.

Jack Barry

It is believed that Cheshire, Mr Barry and some of their friends had a chance meeting on West Road, Hamstead in Sandwell.

The pair were both armed with knives and evidence suggests they attacked each other, resulting in Jack's fatal injury, while Cheshire was also stabbed.

Cheshire, formerly of West Road in Hamstead, Sandwell was found guilty of murder and possession of a bladed article following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse said: "This is a very sad reminder of the life-changing impact of carrying knives.

"A family has lost a loved one at a young age and another young man will now spend many years behind bars.

"The evidence suggests both men were armed with knives that night and it was Cheshire who landed the fatal blow.

"Knowing you've killed someone is a heavy burden on your conscience forever.

"Nobody should lose their life like this, and the case reinforces the very real dangers of being armed with a knife.

“One young person tragically died that night and it could have been two.