Treatment of Ryan Passey's parents 'inhumane' as review into killing probe hits delay

Ryan Passey was killed in August 2017

In October WMP announced an independent review of its investigation into the case, which saw Kobe Murray acquitted despite admitting he had stabbed 24-year-old Mr Passey.

But his family say they have been left frustrated after receiving no contact from WMP in the two months since, while a promise to share the force's initial review document with the family has also been left unfulfilled.

Now WMP has revealed it has been unable to find another force to conduct the independent review.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We have been trying to find another force who are able to conduct an independent review of our investigation into Ryan’s tragic death.

"Sadly, we have not been able to identify one to date. We are planning to arrange a meeting with Ryan’s family to discuss this further."

WMP Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine announced the review in a letter on October 13 following repeated requests from Mr Passey's family and Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb, who had expressed frustration over a lack of contact from the force.

Family friend and spokesman Jason Connon, said: "Seeing the impact that this is having on Ryan's parents day to day, I can only say it is inhumane.

"The least they deserve is answers to these very reasonable questions that have been asked. I don't think the way we have been treated – from the very first meeting we had with the police following the acquittal up until today – has been anywhere near the level it should be.

Jason Connon, spokesman for the Justice for Ryan campaign

"The letter we received sounded encouraging, but here we are two months later and there is no sign of an independent review or the initial review document that was promised.

"We want to see that document in full as it will contain important information as far as setting the terms of reference for the new police force, which they have agreed we can be part of.

"There is no reasonable excuse for the delay in giving it to us."

Private investigator Russ Whitfield, a former senior police detective who is working with the family, said: "I can't think of any family that has been treated worse by a police force than Ryan's family.

"West Midlands Police could be at fault here and I find it astounding that they are not keeping Ryan's family updated as to what is going on."

Mr Whitfield has called for the independent review to examine nine lines of inquiry that may have been missed during the initial investigation.

Ms Webb said: "I am surprised West Midlands Police cannot find a force to undertake the independent review as there are 42 other ones in England and Wales.

"However, what remains really disappointing is that the force seems unable to engage with Ryan's family in any constructive way.

"If I have any message to West Midlands Police it is to make a much better effort to communicate with this family, which is fighting courageously to win justice for Ryan.

"The best Christmas present they could have is to see real progress in the review and proper dialogue and updates from the force.

"It is unacceptable the family were not told of the problems with finding a force to undertake the review into the original investigation."

Mr Passey, from Quarry Bank, was stabbed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub in August 2017. Mr Murray was cleared of both murder and manslaughter the following year after claiming he had acted in self-defence.