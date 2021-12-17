Dozens of drink and drug driving arrests halfway into campaign

Breathalyser

West Midlands Police said that following 85 arrests in spot checks it will continue to target drivers who get behind the wheel drunk.

During the first fortnight of the force's festive campaign, 225 breath tests were carried out between December 1 and December 14. Of these 23 were positive.

And 12 of the 20 drug wipes checked over the same period tested positive.

Among arrests carried out last week was a lorry driver in a 38-tonne vehicle. In another incident on Tuesday a drug driver under the influence of cannabis who was riding an E-scooter at speed in the dark narrowly avoided being struck by a passing car.

The highest breath test was provided by a driver stopped on the M6 who registered 108 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Traffic officers have now taken the crackdown operation online to show at first hand how they spot and stop dangerous drivers as part of the Christmas campaign.

Inspector Steve Radford, from our Central Motorway Police Group, said: “Our aim is to keep the community safe from harm this festive season.

“We’ll be conducting checks across the regions motorway network and local roads and will also be looking at drivers early in the morning, to target those risking driving the morning after a night out.

“Many people don’t realise just how long alcohol stays in your system, making it unsafe to drive the following morning.

“We have sadly seen time and again that people are willing to risk driving under the influence of drink and drugs and this criminal behaviour is deeply irresponsible. Drink driving destroys people’s lives and those of their families.

“Enjoy the festivities, but plan ahead, leave the car at home and use a taxi, public transport or a designated driver to get home.”

Drivers caught behind the wheel while over the limit face risk up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban. Anyone prosecuted for causing death driving faces up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner, Tom McNeil said: “If I were to lose a loved one or friend due to drink or drug driving, I would be absolutely devastated - we have to do what we can to avoid this danger on our roads.

“Drink and drug drivers are selfishly putting the lives of all other road users and pedestrians at risk - the law rightly ensures there are serious consequences for those who are caught.

“West Midlands Police do great work all year round to reduce deaths and injuries on our roads and this campaign is key to helping us do that.

“The results so far go to show why this type of proactive policing is absolutely necessary to keep people safe.