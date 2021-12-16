Police officer kicked as brawl involving 15 children breaks out at Merry Hill

The shopping centre's new cladding

The incident saw one officer kicked at Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

Two boys aged 14 and 13 and a 12-year-old girl, were detained in connection with the assault on Tuesday afternoon, before the group was dispersed.

It comes as police are investigating two robberies near the shopping centre which saw a gang armed with knives escape with a £1,000 mobile phone, a £135 tracksuit and jewellery.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "We were called to reports of a disturbance at the bus station at the Merry Hill Centre, Brierley Hill, on Tuesday afternoon.

"Officers attended after being alerted by security staff at about 5.40pm.

"A disorder broke out involving around 15 children during which one officer was kicked; luckily she was not seriously hurt and didn’t need hospital treatment.

"Two boys aged 14 and 13, plus a 12-year-old girl, were detained in connection with the assault before the group was dispersed. They have been released on police bail and our enquiries are continuing."