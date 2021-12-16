Arrest after £200,000 cannabis farm found on industrial estate

South Staffordshire weed farm

The cannabis farm was found at a premises on Four Ashes Industrial Park in South Staffordshire and saw more than 200 plants discovered.

A 25-year-old man from the South Staffordshire area has been arrested on suspicion of supplying of class B drugs.

He remains in police custody while inquiries continue.

Officers from South Staffordshire Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a warrant on the premises near Wolverhampton on Wednesday.