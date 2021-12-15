Police officers assaulted as they attempted to arrest teenagers with knives in Wolverhampton

.

Officers responded to reports of gangs of knife wielding teenagers fighting at 5pm but officers were attacked by a hostile crowd when they tried to apprehend one of the teenagers.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Several police officers were called to Pipers Row in Wolverhampton around 5pm on December 14 where disorder broke out when we tried to arrest a teen in possession of knives.

"A gathering crowd became hostile and several police officers were assaulted. Fortunately none were seriously injured."

The spokesman added: "Five teenagers, aged between 14 and 15, were arrested - two boys and three girls, for a variety of offences including violent disorder and assaulting a police officer. Two 16-year-old boys were arrested for possession of a weapon in a public place. They remain in police custody as our enquiries continue."

Witnesses were shocked at the scenes and some took to social media to criticise the police.

Elijah Isaac tweeted: "Don't know what happened but I think the amount of cars was excessive. The police probably made all the tension worse."

After getting reinforcements the police remained at the scene. A spate of knife attacks between teenagers across the West Midlands have resulted in several fatalities and calls for the police to clampdown on offenders.

Sergeant Nicola Pestel, from the Wolverhampton CID, said: "The disorder in the city centre yesterday is concerning and equally so are assaults on our officers.