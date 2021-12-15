Man charged with attempted murder over shooting of 13-year-old boy

Police at the scene at Hockley Circus. Photo: SnapperSK

The schoolboy was shot in the back at Hockley Circus on the outskirts of Birmingham just before 7pm on November 18.

Zidann Edwards, one of four suspects arrested over the attack, has now been charged with attempted murder.

The 19-year-old, of Ford Street, Birmingham, has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and was set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The victim was initially fighting for his life but is now said to be in a stable condition having suffered "life-changing" injuries.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man who were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remain on police bail.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell from West Midlands Police CID said: "This is a senseless act of violence directed towards a defenceless 13-year-old boy.