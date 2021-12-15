Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with attempted murder over shooting of 13-year-old boy

By Nathan RoweBirminghamCrimePublished:

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was shot near a busy roundabout.

Police at the scene at Hockley Circus. Photo: SnapperSK
Police at the scene at Hockley Circus. Photo: SnapperSK

The schoolboy was shot in the back at Hockley Circus on the outskirts of Birmingham just before 7pm on November 18.

Zidann Edwards, one of four suspects arrested over the attack, has now been charged with attempted murder.

The 19-year-old, of Ford Street, Birmingham, has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and was set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police at the scene at Hockley Circus. Photo: SnapperSK

The victim was initially fighting for his life but is now said to be in a stable condition having suffered "life-changing" injuries.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man who were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remain on police bail.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell from West Midlands Police CID said: "This is a senseless act of violence directed towards a defenceless 13-year-old boy.

"His life and that of his family and friends has been changed significantly as a result of this appalling attack."

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News