Kemarni Darby Watson's rib cage had been broken four times in the weeks prior to death, court hears

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

Toddler Kemarni Darby Watson had his ribs fractured four times in the two weeks leading to his death, a court has heard.

Kemarni Watson Darby was beaten to death

The forensic pathologist who carried out the boy's post mortem outlined the massive amount of injuries inflicted on the three-year-old's little body.

Dr Karl Kolar told Birmingham Crown Court: "The rib cage showed four fracture points which had happened multiple episodes in time.

"One occurred 12 to 36 hours before death, another three to eight hours prior to death, another five to 14 days before death and two weeks before.

"All show severe force was applied to his abdomen."

He added: "The injuries to the abdomen are consistent with falling from height, road traffic collisions, stamps, kicks, blows with a weapon or very heavy punches.

"They are not from squeezing or from the rough and tumble of life."

Dr Kolar also described injuries to Kemarni's colon, laceration of the liver, bruising of the lung, bruising of the arm and facial injuries also consistent with a violent attack.

Kemarni's mother Alicia and her boyfriend Nathaniel Pope sat inpassively in the dock as the injuries were discussed in detail. Both are charged with murder and child cruelty.

A diagram of a torso with pointers to the multiple injuries was shown to the jury.

Dr Kolar added: "I have seen the result of lots of punches and none have them have caused injuries like this. One punch could not have done this."

The court had previously heard how Kemarni's father had noticed Alicia had lost her temper several times with the boy and had struck him. The boy's auntie also claimed he had told her Pope had caused injuries on his body.

Kemarni was found ‘lifeless’ by paramedics when they rushed to the two-bedroom West Bromwich flat where he was living on June 5, 2018. His abdomen was split causing a ‘massive’ internal bleed which killed him.

Watson, 30, of Raglan Road, Handsworth, and Pope, 31, of Evans Street, Wolverhampton, both deny murder.

The trial continues.

