Police hunt for angry driver accused of smashing bus windows with pickaxe

Published:

An appeal has been launched after a man smashed through the windows of a bus with a pickaxe in an apparent road rage attack in the Black Country.

Police want to speak to this man
The incident occurred at around 5.45am on November 26, on Dickens Road, Wolverhampton, where it is believed a van and a bus were unable to pass each other.

One of the men involved took a pickaxe from his vehicle and proceeded to smash the windows, doors and windscreen of the bus, police said.

A van has since been recovered and it is believed it had been stolen at the time of the attack.

The driver of the bus was left very shaken and so far has been unable to return to work.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’d like to speak to this man after a bus had its windows smashed by a man with a pickaxe.

"Around 5.45am on 26 November, it's believed a van and a bus were unable to pass each other on Dickens Road, Wolverhampton.

"The van driver allegedly became very aggressive."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Live Chat on west-midlands.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference 20/1856962/21.

