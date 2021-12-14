Police hunt for angry driver accused of smashing bus windows with pickaxe

Police want to speak to this man

The incident occurred at around 5.45am on November 26, on Dickens Road, Wolverhampton, where it is believed a van and a bus were unable to pass each other.

One of the men involved took a pickaxe from his vehicle and proceeded to smash the windows, doors and windscreen of the bus, police said.

A van has since been recovered and it is believed it had been stolen at the time of the attack.

The driver of the bus was left very shaken and so far has been unable to return to work.

