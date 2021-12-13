Suspected drug dealer hands himself in after crash that seriously injured McDonald's worker

The aftermath of the crash on Hagley Road West. Photo: SnapperSK

The 30-year-old man is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a car which hit a McDonald's worker on Hagley Road West on Friday evening.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after handing himself in at a police station on Saturday. He is also suspected of dealing drugs, driving while banned and having no insurance.

Meanwhile the 18-year-old McDonald's employee remains seriously injured in hospital.

He is thought to have been on his break when he was hit by a Mercedes-AMG at the junction of Hagley Road West and Wolverhampton Road in Quinton at around 11:40pm.

The teenager was left with "multiple serious injuries" and needed trauma care, while nobody from the car was at the scene when emergency services arrived.

The silver high-performance car is believed to have mounted the kerb and hit the pedestrian on the pavement before smashing through central reservation barriers.

It was left a mangled wreck straddling the middle of the road near the McDonald's where the injured man worked.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance, two paramedic officers, a HART paramedic and a MERIT trauma doctor to the crash.

A spokesman said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a male, who was the pedestrian. He was found to have received multiple serious injuries in the incident and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham for further treatment."

McDonald's previously confirmed they were aware of the incident and had offered their support to the staff member's family.