'Blue Line' drug dealers jailed for combined 21 years after police find bragging video

The dealers from Oldbury, West Bromwich and Dudley dealt heroin and crack cocaine

Hayden Warren and Amiah Hall-Collins, who ran the 'Blue Line' phone dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Tewkesbury, were jailed along with runner Nathaniel Scott.

A fourth defendant, a 17-year-old youth who also worked as a runner for the gang, avoided jail and was given a youth rehabilitation order at the same Gloucester Crown Court hearing.

The court was told that a police investigation into drug running from Birmingham to Tewkesbury revealed a "well-organised operation" by the gang, who were armed with guns and knives.

Warren, aged 21 and of Hartlebury Road, Oldbury, and Hall-Collins, 20 and from Summergate, Dudley, had both featured in a video bragging about a successful drugs run.

They were caught after police raided an address in Tewkesbury which had been cuckooed - where drug dealers take over someone else's home - in November 2020.

Officers found 19-year-old Scott there along with 79 wraps of cocaine, cash and drugs paraphernalia. The Blue Line phone was also found.

Phone analysis revealed that Scott, of Thynne Street, West Bromwich, was a 'runner' for Warren and Hall-Collins, prosecutor David Scutt said.

Police also found links between the Blue Line and Warren and Hall-Collins, with taxi bookings showing links between the drugs line and their homes in the Black Country which police then raided.

The search of Warren’s address revealed several mobile phones, and ammunition. This included 9mm dummy cartridges which had previously been fired, .44 calibre live cartridges and just over £3,000 in cash as well as military-style body armour.

As the police forced their way into the property, Warren managed to drop a gun out of the window of the flat which was found with ammunition shortly afterwards.

It was originally a gas cartridge-firing pistol but had been fitted with a barrel so it could fire bullets, eight of which were found with the gun, which was found to have been used in previous crimes.

When police searched Hall-Collins' home in Dudley they found drugs that had been thrown out of a window as well as £300 in cash and assorted wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

Meanwhile £120 cash and a machete were found at the home of the youth, who cannot be named for legal reason.

The court was told that before October 17 2020 the Blue Line number was based at Warren’s home before moving to the vicinity of Hall-Collins' home address.

Mr Scutt said the line was effectively running the business in Tewkesbury and managing a number of onward supply locations.

The evidence also showed that Warren and Hall-Collins managed to draw in a youth as a runner in Tewkesbury.

Scott similarly was drawn in by Hall Collins following a call to him while in prison.

Judge Ian Lawrie QC remarked that, with the exception of the youth because of his age and psychological vulnerability, the other defendants had little mitigation of any note or value.

“It is clear to me that Warren’s had a clear operational function within the drug supply chain and he involved others in the operation whether by influence or reward," he said.

“Hall-Collins effectively followed in the offending slip stream of Warren who had a management function within the chain and would have been expectation of significant financial reward.

“Scott and the youth fall into the lesser role as they were clearly the ‘errand boys’ directed by Warren and Hall Collins.

Warren pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and banned ammunition.

All four defendants admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Judge Lawrie told the three adult defendants that the seriousness of the crimes meant they had to be jailed and sentenced Warren to 12 years, Hall Collins to seven-and-a-half years and Scott to two years and three months. Hall Collins and Scott will serve their terms in young offenders' institutes.

The 17-year-old received a 24-month youth rehabilitation order that includes a four-month electronically monitored curfew.

Judge Lawrie warned the youth: “You’ve seen the heavy sentences your co-defendants have received and getting into drugs is a very dangerous world which you need to avoid."