Children of popular police officer collect award after her death aged 34

The children of Pc Laura Jew, Tiger-Lily, Raine-Bow and Axel, accept the award from Chief Constable Sir David Thompson

Tiger-Lily, Raine-Bow and Axel Jew receive the Royal Humane Society award from West Midlands Police chief constable Sir David Thompson on behalf of their mother Pc Laura Jew, who died in July after a two-year battle with cancer.

Pc Jew and two colleagues had provided vital first aid to a man when he suffered a cardiac arrest at the Custard Factory in Digbeth, Birmingham, on March 12, 2019.

A doctor later praised Pc Jew and Pcs Chris Field and Leo Da Fonseca for the "professional" CPR they administered and said it undoubtedly saved the man’s life.

All three were nominated for the Royal Humane Society award later in 2019 but Pc Jew, who’d been diagnosed with cancer, was too poorly to attend the ceremony, passing away at the age of 34 in July.

The ceremony paid tribute to Pc Jew, with a spokesman for the force describing her as a popular and dedicated officer.

Pc Laura Jew died in July this year after a two-year battle with cancer. Photo: West Midlands Police

The spokesman said: "Popular Laura had been with us for 13 years, beginning her career as a PCSO in Sandwell in 2008 before becoming a police officer in 2014 and working in Birmingham city centre.

"More recently Laura returned to Sandwell as a neighbourhood officer."

Chief superintendent Ian Green, Sandwell NPU Commander, said: "Laura will be remembered as a brave and passionate officer. She always put the public first.

"I first met Laura at Birmingham West where she was so welcoming to me and others and I know she provided so much support to her fellow officers and the PCSOs around her in such a busy and demanding role.

"I hope that by receiving her award, Laura’s children will have a permanent reminder of the courage and dedication their mum showed, even through her illness, to protecting people and to making a difference."