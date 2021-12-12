CCTV appeal after knifepoint robbery at Black Country petrol station

West Midlands Police is searching for this man after a knifepoint robbery

Cash and cigarettes were stolen during the raid at the BP petrol station on Birmingham New Road in Coseley, which happened in the evening of Remembrance Sunday last month.

CCTV images show the man, who was wearing a mask and hooded top, entering the forecourt shop and threatening a member of staff with a knife, before taking cash from the till and cigarettes from behind the counter.

The man was then seen running from the shop and into a vehicle which then sped away from the scene.

West Midlands Police has now urged anyone with information or dash-cam footage to get in touch.

The petrol station on Birmingham New Road where the robbery happened. Photo: Google

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Were you near the BP petrol station on Birmingham New Road, Coseley, a month ago today, on Remembrance Sunday?

"We're asking for your help after a man armed with a knife threatened a member of staff in the forecourt shop.

"He took cash from the till and cigarettes from behind the counter.

"The masked and hooded man then ran from the shop and we believe got into a vehicle which sped away at around 7.50pm on Sunday, November 14.

"We've retrieved CCTV footage as part of our work to identify the suspect and we’d ask anyone who was in the area and has dashcam from that evening to get in touch.

"Please contact us with information via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting 20/1882220/21.