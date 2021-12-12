250 cannabis plants found in Wolverhampton raid

Officers from West Midlands Police executed a warrant on an address on Tumbler Grove in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton at around 9.15am on Saturday.
They found more than 250 cannabis plants, worth around £1,000 each, growing inside and arrested a man on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
The officers also found the owner of the house had used four locks in an attempt to barricade the front door.
A 24-year-old man has now been charged with production of cannabis.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Orgest Myrtaj, aged 24, of Tumbler Grove, has been charged with production of cannabis.
"He has been remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday."