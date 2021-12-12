Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

250 cannabis plants found in Wolverhampton raid

By James VukmirovicHeath TownCrimePublished:

Hundreds of cannabis plants were found during a raid on a house protected with four major locks.

Around 250 cannabis plants were found inside the address. Photo: West Midlands Police
Around 250 cannabis plants were found inside the address. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers from West Midlands Police executed a warrant on an address on Tumbler Grove in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton at around 9.15am on Saturday.

They found more than 250 cannabis plants, worth around £1,000 each, growing inside and arrested a man on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

The officers also found the owner of the house had used four locks in an attempt to barricade the front door.

The door was found to be heavily fortified, with several locks in place. Photo: West Midlands Police

A 24-year-old man has now been charged with production of cannabis.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Orgest Myrtaj, aged 24, of Tumbler Grove, has been charged with production of cannabis.

"He has been remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday."

Crime
News
Heath Town
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News