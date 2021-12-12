250 cannabis plants found in Wolverhampton raid

Around 250 cannabis plants were found inside the address. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers from West Midlands Police executed a warrant on an address on Tumbler Grove in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton at around 9.15am on Saturday.

They found more than 250 cannabis plants, worth around £1,000 each, growing inside and arrested a man on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

The officers also found the owner of the house had used four locks in an attempt to barricade the front door.

The door was found to be heavily fortified, with several locks in place. Photo: West Midlands Police

A 24-year-old man has now been charged with production of cannabis.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Orgest Myrtaj, aged 24, of Tumbler Grove, has been charged with production of cannabis.