Hundreds of cannabis plants found at two Willenhall drug farms

Cannabis found in the Willenhall drugs farms

Police have destroyed the drugs after finding the cannabis farms in two properties this week.

Around 120 plants were discovered in Regent Street on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday Scottish Power workers alerted police to a cannabis farm on Noose Lane, where 150 plants were growing in a house.

West Midlands Police is investigating but so far nobody has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.