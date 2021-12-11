Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hundreds of cannabis plants found at two Willenhall drug farms

By Eleanor LawsonWillenhallCrimePublished:

Cannabis plants with a street value of more than £200,000 were found during two raids in Willenhall.

Cannabis found in the Willenhall drugs farms
Cannabis found in the Willenhall drugs farms

Police have destroyed the drugs after finding the cannabis farms in two properties this week.

Around 120 plants were discovered in Regent Street on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday Scottish Power workers alerted police to a cannabis farm on Noose Lane, where 150 plants were growing in a house.

Cannabis found in the Willenhall drugs farms

West Midlands Police is investigating but so far nobody has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

The investigation number for Regent Street is 20/1943363/21 and for Noose Lane is 20/1950428/21.

Crime
News
Willenhall
Walsall
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News