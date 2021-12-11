Anger as pride flags removed again from Wolverhampton nightclub

Owner Shaun Keasey, at Gorgeous nightclub, Wolverhampton, where flags and a flagpole have been taken

It is the second time in as many months that flags above the door of the Gorgeous Nightclub have been removed.

They were replaced by the owner but they were torn down again and taken away on Tuesday night.

Nightclub owner Shaun Keasey, 51, said: "We simply replaced the flags on the first occasion this happened about two months ago.

"But it has happened again and I think it is deliberate and despicable that people have removed the Pride symbol as we are an LGBT inclusive venue.

"This was obviously a targeted removal and whoever did this used a traffic cone on top of a wheelie bin to remove the flags and then took them away.

"We have ordered new flags to replace those that were pulled down and taken.

"We do have closed circuit television cameras and footage from these has been handed over to the police.

"I am hoping that the police will take action against those who are responsible.

"I believe this is a hate crime and at the moment there is a big move to prosecute hate crimes.

"I think we need to make a stand against anything like this and other hate crimes."