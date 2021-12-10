Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman threatened with scissors in Walsall attempted carjacking

By Nathan RoweBloxwichCrimePublished:

A woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries when she was threatened with scissors during an attempted carjacking in Walsall.

New Street, Bloxwich
New Street, Bloxwich

The driver was in the passenger seat when a man opened the car door and got inside, demanding she get out as he turned on the ignition.

He then attempted to put cable ties around the woman's hands and threatened her with scissors.

The incident took place on New Street, Bloxwich, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday and resulted in the man fleeing on foot after a passerby heard the woman shouting.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after a woman was threatened in an attempted carjacking on New Street, Bloxwich, just after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

"The driver in her fifties was in the passenger seat when a man opened the driver’s door and got inside.

"He turned the ignition on and demanded the woman get out of the car.

"He attempted to put cable ties around her hand and threatened her with scissors, causing minor injury.

"Thankfully a member of the public heard her shouting and ran over to help, at which point the man ran off on foot.

"We understand the circumstances of this incident are distressing and want to reassure the community that we are putting every effort into tracing the man responsible."

Anyone with information can contact Live Chat or call 101 quoting the reference number 20/1942475/21.

Crime
News
Bloxwich
Walsall
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News