Police at the scene at Hockley Circus. Photo: SnapperSK

The 13-year-old boy injured in the shooting was initially fighting for his life but is now said to be in a stable condition having suffered "life-changing" injuries.

It is believed he was chased into the underpass of Hockley Circus where he was shot in the back just before 7pm on November 18.

Police at the scene at Hockley Circus. Photo: SnapperSK

Three men, two aged 17 and one aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have since been released on police bail as the investigation continued.

The gunman is believed to have arrived at the scene in black SUV car, which was seen near the goods entrance of nearby Travis Perkins, before chasing the victim into the subway under the busy Hockley Circus roundabout. The shooter and their accomplices are then believed to have returned to the car and fled.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell from West Midlands Police CID said: “We’re making good progress in the investigation, but would urge anyone who has any information who is yet to speak to us to get in touch as soon as possible.

"This is a senseless act of violence directed towards a defenceless 13-year-old boy.

"His life and that of his family and friends has been changed significantly as a result of this appalling attack.

Police at the scene at Hockley Circus. Photo: SnapperSK

"I appeal to anyone who saw the attack or who might have information related to it, to make contact with us.

"Tell us what you know and help us to apprehend those responsible."