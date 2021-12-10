Stolen custom-made wheelchair is returned

The stolen wheelchair, which has distinctive orange wheels with flowers on them

The distinctive wheelchair which has distinctive orange wheels with pink flowers was inside a white Ford Kuga which was snatched, in Hilton Lane, Great Wyrley, in Staffordshire, on Monday.

The vehicle was found, in Newbolds Road, Fallings Park, Wolverhampton, the following day without the wheelchair.

It has now been found in the street it was stolen from.

Staffordshire Police said its detectives were continuing to investigate the thefts which were reported at 11.55pm on December 6.