Sandwell man, 18, found guilty of murdering pal in fight

Cameron Cheshire

Cameron Cheshire fatally stabbed 19-year-old Jack in West Road, Hamstead, on March 7 this year.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told that both men were armed with with knives and evidence suggested they attacked each other with Mr Barry coming off worse.

Cheshire, who was himself injured, survived and was arrested shortly afterwards following the incident in the street off Hamstead Road.

Following the verdict on Friday West Midlands Police revealed that the defendant had lied to investigating detectives from the start of the inquiry, including that Mr Barry inflicted his own injury.

He told officers that he had been defending himself and only found the knife he was carrying by chance after remembering someone whom he was not prepared to name had left it in the street.

Cheshire, formerly of West Road, in Sandwell, was found guilty of murder and possession of a bladed article following a trial and will be sentenced on December 17.

Jack Barry

The pair had previously been friends but had fallen out.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, of the force's Homicide Unit, said: "This is a very sad reminder of the life-changing impact of carrying knives.

"A family has lost a loved one at a young age and another young man will now spend many years behind bars.

"The evidence suggests both men were armed with knives that night and it was Cheshire who landed the fatal blow. Knowing you've killed someone is a heavy burden on your conscience forever.

"Nobody should lose their life like this, and the case reinforces the very real dangers of being armed with a knife.

“One young person tragically died that night and it could have been two. When used in the heat of the moment, knives can destroy lives."