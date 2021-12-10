Reward offered as thieves steal Range Rovers worth £57,000 from Walsall showroom

A damaged car at ASK Motors

Business owner Tom Krothe arrived at ASK Motors, in Bloxwich Road, Leamore, on Monday morning to discover the metal gates had been rammed through and two Land Rover Evoque models missing.

A police investigation has been launched to find those responsible for the raid after four men wearing face coverings were captured on closed circuit cameras.

Mr Krothe said: "It happened at about 1.30am on Monday and involved four adults who jumped over the fence and used some sort of gadget to start the vehicles, a blue and a black Land Rover Evoque.

"They used them to shunt other cars which had been parked in front of the Evoques out of the way and then rammed the steel gates to make their get away.

"They have then driven off down Leamore Lane towards the island near the KFC restaurant. We don't know which direction they went after that, but they were wearing masks.

"In total the missing cars and the damage is in the region of £100,000."

West Midlands Police has confirmed that the incident is currently under investigation by officers in Bloxwich.

The black car registration number SR15 MJ0 is valued at £24,000 while the blue car registration number DG68 JYS is valued at £33,000.

"When we opened up we found that the premises has been raided. I'm absolutely gutted especially in these Covid times when business is hard enough as it is without people coming along and just taking what they want," Mr Krothe said.

A £5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.