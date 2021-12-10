Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cradley Heath house evacuated after drive-by shooting

By Nathan RoweCradley HeathCrimePublished:

A shotgun was fired at a house with two people inside in a drive-by attack in the Black Country.

Halesowen Road in Cradley Heath
Halesowen Road in Cradley Heath

The residents had to be moved out of their home but nobody was injured in the shooting in Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath.

The shots were fired from a dark-coloured vehicle at around 10.10pm on Wednesday before it drove away from the scene.

West Midlands Police is investigating and an industrial building on nearby Cox's Lane has been cordoned off and searched by officers.

A spokesman for the force said: "We're investigating after a shotgun was fired at a house on Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath on Wednesday.

"It happened at around 10.10pm and two people were inside the house at the time. Thankfully no one was injured.

"The homeowners have been moved to another address to keep them safe while we piece together exactly what happened.

"We know that the shots were fired from a dark-coloured vehicle which drove off from the scene. We’re doing all we can to find the car and the people involved.

"An industrial property on nearby Cox’s Lane has been cordoned off and officers are searching there as part of the enquiry."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting investigation number 20/1943336/21.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Cradley Heath
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News