Halesowen Road in Cradley Heath

The residents had to be moved out of their home but nobody was injured in the shooting in Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath.

The shots were fired from a dark-coloured vehicle at around 10.10pm on Wednesday before it drove away from the scene.

West Midlands Police is investigating and an industrial building on nearby Cox's Lane has been cordoned off and searched by officers.

A spokesman for the force said: "We're investigating after a shotgun was fired at a house on Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath on Wednesday.

"It happened at around 10.10pm and two people were inside the house at the time. Thankfully no one was injured.

"The homeowners have been moved to another address to keep them safe while we piece together exactly what happened.

"We know that the shots were fired from a dark-coloured vehicle which drove off from the scene. We’re doing all we can to find the car and the people involved.

"An industrial property on nearby Cox’s Lane has been cordoned off and officers are searching there as part of the enquiry."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting investigation number 20/1943336/21.