Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

CCTV released after Wolverhampton sex attack on teenage girl

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after a girl was sexually assaulted in Wolverhampton.

Police are searching for this man
Police are searching for this man

The sex attack happened on Dunstall Road, near Peace Park, in June.

A 14-year-old girl was grabbed from behind by a man before a member of the public intervened and temporarily caught hold of the suspect, allowing the teenager to escape.

West Midlands Police launched an appeal shortly after the incident but are yet to arrest anyone and have not tracked down the passer-by who helped the girl.

Now the force has released video footage of a man they want to speak to over the attack.

The incident took place at around 2.15pm on June 28.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "We issued an appeal at the time and although people got in touch no one was identified as a suspect. Our investigation has continued all the same and we’re still as determined as ever to find the person who did this.

"Today, we’ve released some new CCTV footage of a man we want to speak to about what happened. If you recognise him, please let us know.

Dunstall Road, near to Peace Park

"We also want to trace a member of the public who saw what happened and grabbed hold of the suspect.

"His actions allowed the teenager to escape and alert the police. Unfortunately he didn’t stay at the scene, and we’d really like to speak to him.

"We’d also like to thank everyone who has contacted us with information so far."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police quoting crime number 20/1211837/21.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Latest videos
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News