CCTV released after Wolverhampton sex attack on teenage girl

Police are searching for this man

The sex attack happened on Dunstall Road, near Peace Park, in June.

A 14-year-old girl was grabbed from behind by a man before a member of the public intervened and temporarily caught hold of the suspect, allowing the teenager to escape.

West Midlands Police launched an appeal shortly after the incident but are yet to arrest anyone and have not tracked down the passer-by who helped the girl.

Now the force has released video footage of a man they want to speak to over the attack.

The incident took place at around 2.15pm on June 28.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "We issued an appeal at the time and although people got in touch no one was identified as a suspect. Our investigation has continued all the same and we’re still as determined as ever to find the person who did this.

"Today, we’ve released some new CCTV footage of a man we want to speak to about what happened. If you recognise him, please let us know.

Dunstall Road, near to Peace Park

"We also want to trace a member of the public who saw what happened and grabbed hold of the suspect.

"His actions allowed the teenager to escape and alert the police. Unfortunately he didn’t stay at the scene, and we’d really like to speak to him.

"We’d also like to thank everyone who has contacted us with information so far."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police quoting crime number 20/1211837/21.