Bearwood property sealed off by police after £200k cannabis seizure

Cannabis found in the house in Linden Road, Bearwood

Magistrates have now banned residents from entering the three-storey house, in Linden Road, Bearwood, for three months after 315 plants worth £207,000 were discovered last month.

West Midlands Police's Smethwick neighbourhood policing team has now sealed off the property after destroying the drugs and confiscating the equipment used to grow them.

The drugs will be recycled and no-one will be allowed to visit the address without permission in future.

The closure order was granted at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on December 8 and runs until midnight on March 7 to help officers bring an halts to antisocial behaviour associated with cannabis farms.

The force also said the man arrested has been charged in connection with the discovery of the site.

This is the second closure order made by the team in as many months. In October entry to a house, in Cheshire Road, Smethwick, after 153 cannabis pants were found there.

The force added that due to dangerous electrics and chemical fertilizers, cannabis factories were a fire risk to neighbouring homes. The gardeners who look after the crops were are often illegally trafficked from other countries by criminal gangs and rivals may raid the farm to steal the drugs.