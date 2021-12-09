Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bearwood property sealed off by police after £200k cannabis seizure

By Deborah HardimanSmethwickCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested after a cannabis factory was found with £200,000 worth of plants.

Cannabis found in the house in Linden Road, Bearwood
Cannabis found in the house in Linden Road, Bearwood

Magistrates have now banned residents from entering the three-storey house, in Linden Road, Bearwood, for three months after 315 plants worth £207,000 were discovered last month.

West Midlands Police's Smethwick neighbourhood policing team has now sealed off the property after destroying the drugs and confiscating the equipment used to grow them.

The drugs will be recycled and no-one will be allowed to visit the address without permission in future.

The closure order was granted at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on December 8 and runs until midnight on March 7 to help officers bring an halts to antisocial behaviour associated with cannabis farms.

The force also said the man arrested has been charged in connection with the discovery of the site.

This is the second closure order made by the team in as many months. In October entry to a house, in Cheshire Road, Smethwick, after 153 cannabis pants were found there.

The force added that due to dangerous electrics and chemical fertilizers, cannabis factories were a fire risk to neighbouring homes. The gardeners who look after the crops were are often illegally trafficked from other countries by criminal gangs and rivals may raid the farm to steal the drugs.

Anyone with information about suspected cannabis factories should contact the force via live chat.

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News