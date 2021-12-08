Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal after child's custom-made wheelchair is stolen

By Eleanor LawsonCheslyn Hay & Great WyrleyCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information about the theft of a child’s custom-made wheelchair which was stolen in Great Wyrley.

The stolen wheelchair, which has distinctive orange wheels with flowers on them
The stolen wheelchair, which has distinctive orange wheels with flowers on them

Police were called at 11.55pm on Monday to reports that a white Ford Kuga mobility car had been stolen from Hilton Lane in Great Wyrley.

The car was seen heading towards Quinton and was recovered in Newbolds Road, Wolverhampton, but the wheelchair was not in the car.

The wheelchair has distinctive orange wheels with pink flowers on them.

The police are urging anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident number 740 of 6 December.

They can also call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on the charity hotline 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Cheslyn Hay & Great Wyrley
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News