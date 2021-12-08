Appeal after child's custom-made wheelchair is stolen

The stolen wheelchair, which has distinctive orange wheels with flowers on them

Police were called at 11.55pm on Monday to reports that a white Ford Kuga mobility car had been stolen from Hilton Lane in Great Wyrley.

The car was seen heading towards Quinton and was recovered in Newbolds Road, Wolverhampton, but the wheelchair was not in the car.

The wheelchair has distinctive orange wheels with pink flowers on them.

The police are urging anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident number 740 of 6 December.