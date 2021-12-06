Police hunting two men after attack in Stourbridge pub

Do you know these men?

West Midlands Police issued CCTV pictures of two men they want to speak with in connection with the attack at 11.30pm at Saturday, November 13.

A force spokesman said: "We want to talk to them after a man was attacked at a pub in Church Street, Stourbridge.

"The man was pushed and punched by one man, before a second man joined the assault, with the victim being kicked and punched on the floor. Thankfully members of the public stepped in and pulled the two men away.

"Our teams have been working to identify the two suspects and we'd now ask for your help to find out who they are."

Anyone with information should use live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting investigation number 20/1880974/21, or by calling 101.