Fire at Wolverhampton terraced house being treated as possible arson

Ashmore Avenue, Wolverhampton

The blaze at the home in Ashmore Avenue terraced house started shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday, with fire crews using a hose reel jet to tackle the fire which was at the rear of the property.

Police are now investigating whether the fire was arson with intent to endanger life.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a fire in Ashmore Avenue just after 11.30pm.

"We are investigating as a possible arson with intent to endanger life. No-one was injured."