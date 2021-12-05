Notification Settings

Fire at Wolverhampton terraced house being treated as possible arson

By Adam SmithPublished: Last Updated:

A fire at at terraced house in a Wolverhampton residential street is thought to have been started deliberately.

Ashmore Avenue, Wolverhampton
The blaze at the home in Ashmore Avenue terraced house started shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday, with fire crews using a hose reel jet to tackle the fire which was at the rear of the property.

Police are now investigating whether the fire was arson with intent to endanger life.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a fire in Ashmore Avenue just after 11.30pm.

"We are investigating as a possible arson with intent to endanger life. No-one was injured."

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service added: "We received a call at 11.29pm to a house fire. The appliances were from Fallings Park, Willenhall and Bloxwich."

