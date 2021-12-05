Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Bartley Green

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Roundlea Road at around 11pm, with detectives now trying to establish what happened.

A cordon remains in place while forensic examinations take place and officers are conducting house to house enquiries.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “We are in the very early stages of our enquiry and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information about this tragic death.

“The man’s family has been informed and specialist officers will support them as our investigation continues.”

Information can be given via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting log 4342 of 4/12.