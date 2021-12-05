Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Bartley Green

By Adam SmithBirminghamCrimePublished:

A murder investigation has been launched by West Midlands Police after a stabbed man was found in Bartley Green on Saturday night.

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....
STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Roundlea Road at around 11pm, with detectives now trying to establish what happened.

A cordon remains in place while forensic examinations take place and officers are conducting house to house enquiries.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “We are in the very early stages of our enquiry and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information about this tragic death.

“The man’s family has been informed and specialist officers will support them as our investigation continues.”

Information can be given via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting log 4342 of 4/12.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News