Tenant kicked out and council house shut for three months as neighbours left 'living in fear'

Norfolk Road in Dudley, where the problem property is closed to all access for three months. Photo: Google Street Map

Dudley Council and West Midlands Police had received numerous complaints about a council property on Norfolk Road in Dudley.

Complaints alleged the property was being used for drug dealing, that there was noise nuisance due to a high volume of visitors congregating at all times of the day and anti-social behaviour outside the property including motorbikes and cars being driven at speed.

Residents making the complaints said this had caused them to live in fear, while council staff were also subjected to threats and intimidation.

Dudley Council and police worked together to submit an application to Dudley Magistrates Court for an ASB Closure Order, which was granted on November 17.

This means the property will be closed to all access for three months and tenant Brady Piddington, along with family members and visitors, are unable to live in or visit the property during the period.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member for housing and community services, said: "We’re really pleased with the outcome in court.

"We will now pursue an eviction notice to bring an end to this tenancy once and for all, giving the tenants respite from the sustained nuisance they have experienced.