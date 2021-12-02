Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with firearms offences after gun incident reported

By James VukmirovicLichfieldCrimePublished:

A man has been charged with firearms offences after a resident reported seeing a gunman making threats.

John Wright was charged with making threats to kill and possession of an imitation firearm with intent following the incident on Forrester Close in Fradley, near Lichfield, on Monday, November 29.

The 35-year-old, of Forrester Close, was arrested after a resident reported seeing a man with a gun outside a property allegedly making threats.

Wright appeared before magistrates on Wednesday, December 1 and was remanded into custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court on January 7.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been charged with firearms offences following an incident in Fradley, near Lichfield.

"Police were called at 3.50pm on Monday (29 November) to Forrester Close, Fradley.

"A resident reported seeing a man with a gun outside a property allegedly making threats.

"John Wright, aged 35, of Forrester Close, was arrested and later charged with making threats to kill and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.

"He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday where he was remanded in custody."

Crime
News
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News