Man charged with firearms offences after gun incident reported

John Wright was charged with making threats to kill and possession of an imitation firearm with intent following the incident on Forrester Close in Fradley, near Lichfield, on Monday, November 29.

The 35-year-old, of Forrester Close, was arrested after a resident reported seeing a man with a gun outside a property allegedly making threats.

Wright appeared before magistrates on Wednesday, December 1 and was remanded into custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court on January 7.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been charged with firearms offences following an incident in Fradley, near Lichfield.

