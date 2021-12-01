Hairdresser who broke Covid rules by visiting customer's home fined £15,000

Cannock Chase District Council

On January 20, 2021, two weeks after England entered its third lockdown, Nicola Watts left her home in Rishworth Avenue in Rugeley and drove to the home of another person where she carried out her services.

Initially Ms Watts was issued with a fixed penalty notice set at £1,000 as an alternative to prosecution.

The penalty however was not paid and Cannock Chase District Council therefore prosecuted Ms Watts for breaching Covid restrictions.

Councillor Val Jones, portfolio leader for community engagement, health and wellbeing, said: "Tragically, 1,820 deaths and 38,905 cases were recorded on the very day that this offence was committed, the worst day of the pandemic in the UK.

"Whilst people were staying at home to protect the NHS and to save lives, a very small minority ignored the restrictions.

"It has been an incredibly difficult time for businesses, made worse by competitors who continued to operate instead of doing their bit.

"Many people have suffered during the pandemic including those who have lost loved ones, those still recovering from the disease, those who have lost businesses, and the key workers who have given so much whilst working on the front line. It is for those people that taking this action is important.”

The matter was heard by Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates’ Court where Ms Watts was found guilty after failing to enter a plea.