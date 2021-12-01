Fake delivery driver ties up and punches man before taking Bentley during robbery

The man posing as a delivery driver moments before he attacked

The victim opened his front door between 6-7pm on Friday, November 19, to what he believed was a delivery driver. However, the man carrying a parcel turned out to be one of five who had plotted to break into the house on Blewitt Street, Dudley.

Once the door was open, the bogus delivery driver forced his way in followed by accomplices who emerged from a white Transit van.

The group bound the victim's hands with cable ties and punched him in the face, demanding cash and keys to his Bentley Continental, which they eventually made off with.

They also forced his wife to lie face down on the floor while they searched their home for around 45 minutes.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "We’ve released CCTV showing the first offender approaching the house in the hope someone will recognise him and get in touch.

"He’s described as a light skinned black man, possibly mixed race, around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall and in 30s or 40s.

"We’ve trawled road cameras but have not been able to locate the Transit van or the Bentley since the offence.

"It’s suspected the offenders swapped number plates on the Bentley – which is reg plate NK10 CCX – shortly after it was taken.

The man posing as a delivery driver moments before he attacked

"We’re asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage to see if they have caught the Bentley and van on camera.

"Or if anyone recalls seeing men changing number plates on the Bentley somewhere nearby to also get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police quoting crime ref 20/1896098/21.