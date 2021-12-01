Cannock man charged with assault and false imprisonment

John Reiko Lee arrested following an incident in Cannock on November 22 and was charged with a Section 18 assault for wounding with intent, Staffordshire Police said.
The 25-year-old was also charged with false imprisonment, two counts of assault by beating, assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm and engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour.
Lee, from Leacroft End on Lichfield Road in Cannock, appeared for magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on November 26 and was remanded into custody.
He is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on January 7.