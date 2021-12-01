Notification Settings

Cannock man charged with assault and false imprisonment

By James VukmirovicPublished:

A Staffordshire man has been charged with six different crimes after an alleged assault in Cannock.

Lee was arrested following the incident in Cannock on November 22
John Reiko Lee arrested following an incident in Cannock on November 22 and was charged with a Section 18 assault for wounding with intent, Staffordshire Police said.

The 25-year-old was also charged with false imprisonment, two counts of assault by beating, assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm and engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour.

Lee, from Leacroft End on Lichfield Road in Cannock, appeared for magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on November 26 and was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on January 7.

James Vukmirovic

@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

