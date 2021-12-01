Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cannock drug dealer caught with heroin and crack in trouser leg

By James VukmirovicCannockCrimePublished:

A drug dealer has been locked up after more than 30 wraps of drugs were found in his trouser leg.

Some of the drugs and phones found on Hafiz Ali
Some of the drugs and phones found on Hafiz Ali

Hafiz Ali was found with 24 wraps of crack cocaine and nine wraps of heroin after being chased then stopped and searched on Mill Street in Cannock on May 19.

He was arrested and charged and, at first, denied drug offences, but analysis of his mobile phone found he had been actively involved in advertising drugs for sale for some months, Staffordshire Police said.

The 20-year-old, of Kent Street in Walsall, will be detained at a Young Offenders Institution for 33 months after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as one count of possession of cannabis.

Ali was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday.

The drugs were seized and will be destroyed.

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Walsall
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News